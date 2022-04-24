PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested Saturday in Hanson, Massachusetts, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Jared Soltys, 23, was arrested just after 1 a.m. after police were made aware of a video posted on Snapchat of him with a minor in the area of Pleasant Street.

Soltys was taken into custody and charged with aggravated statutory rape of a child and providing liquor to a person under 21.

The victim’s father spoke with WCVB in Boston by phone over the weekend.

“Thank God for the Hanson police doing what they did. They responded quick to apprehend this character,” the girl’s father said. “Hanson is a close-knit town. Why is this guy involved? He’s 23 years old.”

Soltys is being held on $20,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by Hanson police.