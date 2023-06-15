PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling fentanyl and methamphetamine from his self-proclaimed “drug den,” according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

John Walker, 51, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Walker was arrested back in March as he was leaving his Providence apartment, where he admitted to conducting a drug deal just moments before.

Cunha said Walker had roughly 59 grams of methamphetamine and $5,902 in cash on him at the time of his arrest.

Walker told detectives where his stash was hidden inside his “drug den,” and provided them with the door code to get inside, according to Cunha.

The detectives found nearly 449 grams of methamphetamine and 64 grams of fentanyl inside Walker’s apartment.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced in September.