Police: Smith Hill murder victim, suspect did not know each other

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say the man accused of killing a 41-year-old Providence man did not know him prior to the “gruesome” murder.

Troy Ingram, 21, was arraigned Tuesday morning on a murder charge after being arrested by police on Monday. He was held without bail pending a bail hearing in August.

The victim was identified in court documents as Mohsin Muhammad. Police said his family in Pakistan has been notified of his death.

Major David Lapatin said Ingram broke into the victim’s apartment at 123 Jewett Street through a window, apparently with the intention of staying there.

The victim and suspect had a “conversation,” Lapatin said, that led to the killing. He declined to comment further on how Ingram allegedly killed him or how police were able to track down the suspect.

Muhamad worked at the local 7-Eleven on Smith Hill, where police said his coworkers were concerned after he didn’t show up to work Saturday night. They went to check at him at his apartment, where he was found dead around 1:30 a.m.

Police processed the scene for about seven hours and were seen carrying bags of evidence out of the home. Detectives have not identified the murder weapon but said the man was not shot or stabbed.

Court documents show Ingram was arrested earlier this month for allegedly shoplifting $105 worth of merchandise from Walmart, and was released on his own recognizance on July 9.