Providence man, 52, dies after I-95 crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a crash that claimed a Providence man’s life Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on I-95 South. According to police, the preliminary investigation showed Roger A. Hall lost control of his vehicle just before the Thurbers Avenue exit, veered to the left, then hit the jersey barrier in the center median and came to a stop.

Police say the driver of a second vehicle in the high-speed lane was unable to stop before hitting the passenger side of Hall’s vehicle.

Hall, 52, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The second driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash caused significant traffic backups on the highway for about three hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the R.I. State Police Lincoln Woods Barracks at (401) 444-1100.


