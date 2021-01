PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant at his Cromwell Street apartment.

Police said they found narcotics at the home of George Estrella, along with an Arisaka 7.62mm rifle, a Fillipietta .44 caliber revolver, and a Connecticut Valley Arms Inc. .54 caliber.

Estrella, 35, is facing several firearm and drug charges as a result, according to police.