Providence man, 32, indicted in deadly stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man suspected of stabbing another man back in August is facing a murder charge.

The Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Marcus Jones, 32, in connection to the death of Kenneth McClain, 33, back in August.

According to police, McClain collapsed onto the kitchen floor of a home on Superior Street in Providence after the stabbing had occurred. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where succumbed to his injuries a week later.

A spokesperson for Providence Police, Lindsay Lague, told 12 News that detectives launched an investigation and identified Jones as the suspect. He was taken into custody one day after the incident.

Jones was initially charged with one count of domestic assault, but that would later be upgraded to murder. He will additionally be charged with one count of conspiracy.

The office of Attorney General Peter Neronha says Jones is scheduled to appear in court on February 9 for his arraignment.