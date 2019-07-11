Visitors Bureau plans to show off Providence’s diversity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence is a city full of rich, diverse history.

That’s why the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau is taking a new approach to show it off.

The Visitors Bureau’s new president, Kristen Adamo, said her goal is to tell the stories of everyone living in the capital city.

“If I can get people here, the city of Providence sells itself,” Adamo said. “When you look at our history and you look at the offerings that we present, it doesn’t always reflect that diversity.”

“One of the great things about the city of Providence is that there is not one ethnic majority,” she added. “We’re really truly a melting pot.”

The Visitors Bureau is currently working on developing an African-American walking tour. Adamo said the tour will educate others on the city’s history and notable figures.

According to Adamo, African-American history is not the only culture they will focus on.

“I just learned there was a Chinatown in downtown Providence and I have been doing this for 15 years,” Adamo said.

The Visitors Bureau will also focus on the history of Asian and Hispanic culture in the city. In addition to walking tours, there will be additional sections added to their website.

Adamo said they will also expand on LGBT inclusion.

“We’ll be weaving it into our website for example, so you may see a same-sex couple in a museum or a same-sex family on the children’s page,” Adamo explained.

The Visitors Bureau is still in the planning phase, but Adamo hopes to roll out the updated tours and website by January.