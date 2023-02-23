PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is actively recruiting new firefighters.

The department officially opened applications for the Providence Fire Academy Thursday.

“We are looking for men and women who embody the values of courage, integrity, and have a passion for helping others,” Mayor Brett Smiley said. “Our firefighters play a critical role in protecting the community and responding to incidents that require them to, in some incidents, risk their own lives to protect the community they serve. We are committed to finding the best candidates to join our team.”

The department is accepting both entry-level and veteran applicants, and is promising competitive salaries and benefits, opportunities to advance and extensive training.

Applicants will be required to pass a written exam, followed by an extensive background check, a psychological examination and a physical ability test.

To be considered, applicants must:

Be 18 years or older

Have a high school diploma or GED

Agree to informational and medical reviews

Have a valid driver’s license

“The members of the Providence Fire Department are proud to be part of this noble profession and our firefighters are some of the best in the country,” Providence Fire Chief Derek Silva said. “We are committed to providing our firefighters with the resources and support they need to succeed and to continue to serve our community with distinction.”

The deadline to apply for the Providence Fire Academy is March 31.

To apply, click here.