These cameras that photograph the back of cars are being installed this month in Providence. (Photo courtesy of Flock Safety.)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police will soon have access to more than two dozen cameras that can take photos of vehicles and read their license plates.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and city law enforcement officials have scheduled a news conference for 9 a.m. Wednesday to announce when the cameras will be turned on.

12 News plans to stream the news conference live right here on WPRI.com.

The cameras, owned by the company Flock Safety, are being provided to the city as part of a one-year pilot program. Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements told Target 12 last week that the 25 cameras were in the process of being installed, but had not yet been activated.

Police say the cameras will help fight crime, but the program has drawn criticism over privacy concerns.

The license plate recognition technology is also being tested in other Rhode Island communities.