Watch Live: Providence leaders want to borrow $704 million for the pension fund

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and other elected leaders are putting forward an audacious plan to shore up the city’s woefully underfunded pension system, proposing to borrow $704 million from investors to bolster its funding.

State lawmakers would have to authorize the city to take on the debt, known as a pension obligation bond. Such transactions have a checkered history in Rhode Island; Woonsocket borrowed $90 million for its pension fund in 2002, only to mismanage how the money was invested.

Yet officials in Providence argue the capital city has few options left to deal with decades of unfunded pension promises that were made without putting money aside to pay them. And they say the timing is auspicious because interest rates remain low, allowing the city to borrow at roughly 4% and earn more than that in the financial markets.

Elorza has scheduled a 2 p.m. virtual briefing for reporters to lay the proposal, where he’ll be joined by Providence City Council President John Igliozzi, Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin and state Rep. Scott Slater, among others.

This story will be updated after the briefing.