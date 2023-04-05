PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the warmer months arrive, Providence officials are once again cracking down on illegal vehicles being driven on city streets.

Mayor Brett Smiley and Col. Oscar Perez are holding a 10:30 a.m. press conference to unveil the administration’s new strategy.

About two weeks ago, Smiley said he is committed to addressing quality-of-life issues that are affecting Providence residents

“We know that this kind of activity picks up as the weather gets warmer so we’re gonna be prepared for spring and summer with a new strategy,” he said.

For the last two years there have been renewed efforts to crack down on illegal vehicles but it still remains an ongoing problem in the city.