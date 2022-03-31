PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the spring and summer months approach, Providence police are once again cracking down on illegal vehicles being driven on city streets.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Col. Hugh Clements are holding an 11 a.m. press conference on Thursday to discuss their ongoing efforts.

Over the past several years, Providence police have been enforcing a city ordinance that allows them to confiscate and destroy dirt bikes and ATVs being ridden illegally.

“Dangerous and reckless behavior on our roadways will not be tolerated by police,” a news release said Thursday.