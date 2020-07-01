Providence leaders set to discuss proposal to rework police budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence City Council Finance Committee will be meeting Wednesday night at 5 p.m. to discuss a proposal to rework the police department and its budget, amidst nationwide calls to defund police.

The Council Finance Committee held its first in-person meeting since March on June 22. After hearing 9 hours of testimony and suggestions on how the City should defund or take away programs from police, Chairman John Igliozzi made his own proposal to create a “mobile crisis intervention unit.”

He based it off a model being used in Eugene, Oregon. Counselors or crisis managers would respond to emergency calls, freeing up police for crimes. Only if a situation escalated would police be called in.

Following that meeting, Igliozzi said in a statement, “Monday night, and into the early hours of Tuesday, we heard from more than 200 individuals that shared their fear, anguish, and concerns over the way police are called upon to handle crisis situations…Several of the 911 calls that our police department is called to answer are situations in which they are not necessarily trained to address. They are trained to deal with violent crimes, not mental health, and social service calls.”

Igliozzi said he would imagine this pilot program would be funded with money reallocated from other parts of public safety. He added that they had plans to cut the budget, and he had suggested delaying the police academy’s start, which is scheduled for February.

Amidst calls for defunding the police are also demands to take off the books the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights (LEOBAR) in Rhode Island.

Among those supporting that proposal is Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré. In an opinion piece published in the Providence Journal early Wednesday morning, Commissioner Paré said the current bill gives too much power to potentially corrupt officers and not enough power to police chiefs.

“I believe in due process for everyone and have had many LEOBOR hearings both at the Rhode Island State Police and now with the Providence Police Department,” Paré wrote in an op-ed published in the Providence Journal. “Under the current process, it takes months to adjudicate, becomes a trial-like procedure and takes away the power from the police chief; but, more egregiously, it protects police officers who should clearly not be serving.”

“The Law Enforcement Officers’ Accountability Act provides for accountability, fairness, balance and due process and, most importantly, provides the police chief with increased oversight of the police department,” Paré continued.