PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence City Council member is lobbying to change the name of a well-known street.

Councilman John Goncalves, with support from other community leaders, introduced a resolution to rename India Street to Portugal Parkway—in an attempt to honor the neighborhood’s Portugese heritage. India Street runs the length of India Point Park.

“The Portuguese are a significant group, and they deserve our attention,” the resolution says. “The renaming of India Street to Portugal Parkway is a dignified tribute to the Portuguese heritage which pioneered and helped build the Fox Point neighborhood.”

The resolution also highlights the community’s contribution to Rhode Island’s economy and Fox Point’s history as an immigration hub for the Portuguese between 1865 through the 1930s.

The measure was introduced and referred to the Urban Redevelopment, Renewal, and Planning committee. No word yet on when it will be heard in committee.