PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The holiday season isn’t quite here yet, but Providence is gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year by unveiling a brand new event.

The “Three Nights of Lights” will feature three partial WaterFire lightings, a nighttime public art gallery, three performances by an international ice dancing company and at least two holiday tree lightings.

The inaugural holiday event will begin Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 3.

“Providence has long been a destination during the holiday season,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “Through this new weekend of events, we are excited to both support our tourism, retail and arts partners and give families across the region a chance to make new holiday memories.”

The event is being organized by the city, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, WaterFire Providence, The Avenue Concept and FirstWorks.

Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Kristen Adamo encouraged neighborhood associations, arts and cultural organizations and others to take part in the holiday celebration.

“December is typically the slowest month for Providence hotels,” Adamo said. “We plan to market the weekend across the Northeast region … We all want this to be a citywide initiative that brings visitors to every corner of the city.”

The tree lighting at Providence City Hall is scheduled for Dec. 2, while the one at BankNewport City Center will happen on Dec. 3.