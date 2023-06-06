PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A plan “vitally relevant” to Providence’s future is set to be updated over the coming year.

City leaders gathered to launch the first step in updating the Providence Comprehensive Plan. The plan, which is supposed to guide both growth and development in the city over the next 10 years, is updated each decade.

“It is fundamentally important the framework we develop to grow our city over the next 10 years is guided by a collaborative vision from our community and stays true to the qualities that make Providence unique,” Mayor Brett Smiley said Tuesday.

The goals and strategies outlined in the plan will help the city be able to meet various needs to address issues like housing, transportation and economic development.

In the summer and fall, residents will be invited to attend online and neighborhood-based events to be able to share their feedback and ideas.

From there, a plan would be drafted and a formal public review process would begin. The plan needs to be approved by the City Plan Commission, Providence City Council and Rhode Island Statewide Planning.

“The comprehensive plan is vitally relevant to Providence’s future. It sets the city’s course on a slew of tangible issues that impact how we live and work in our capital city, from climate resiliency to tackling affordability to charting a path for equitable economic growth,” Providence City Council President Rachel Miller said.

Last year, the city conducted listening sessions to take a look at issues in the community. Some items residents wanted to see improvements in included housing affordability, schools, transportation, green spaces and downtown.

Community members are encouraged to join a Comprehensive Open House happening June 22 at 6 p.m. to learn more about the process, as well as share ideas and feedback.