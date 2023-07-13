PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bill Reynolds, a longtime sports columnist for The Providence Journal, passed away Thursday at the age of 78.

Reynolds was best known for his Saturday column, “For What It’s Worth,” which chronicled the sports stories of the day, as well as his favorite books and other musings, according to the newspaper.

He also authored several books throughout his career, including “Hope: A School, A Team, A Dream,” “Fall River Dreams,” “Basketball Junkie” and “Born to Coach,” which he wrote with Rick Pitino.

The Providence Journal noted that, prior to joining the newspaper, Reynolds was a basketball star at Barrington High School and Brown University in the 1960s.

Reynolds officially retired from the newspaper in early 2021.