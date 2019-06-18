Providence invests in new equipment to prevent speeding

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence officials now have additional resources to prevent speeding in the Capital City.

Providence City Council President Michael Correia announced Monday the city’s investment in three new speed sleds – which detect the speed of passing vehicles and log the data for traffic studies – and a dozen new radar guns.

“Speeding is the biggest problem that our residents face, it creates a danger to pedestrians and especially our children but now local law enforcement can respond in the most effective way using this new technology,” Correia said. “Our neighborhoods are not a racetrack for motorists and we finally have the resources to combat reckless driving.”

Correia said officers will undergo certification training in compliance with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) guidelines before using the new equipment.