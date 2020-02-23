Three families homeless after Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Red Cross is helping three families following a devastating house fire Sunday afternoon in Providence.

Battalion Chief Kevin Jutras said firefighters received a report of a house fire at 92 Lexington Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire on the third floor, coming out of the back of the house, and making its way up to the attic space.

“We had fire coming out of the third floor window in what we call auto-exposing. It was coming out of that third floor window and it was going up the siding on the rear of the structure, which helped spread the fire to the attic space,” Jutras said.

Everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived. The battalion chief said a resident on the third floor was first alerted to something wrong when a smoke detector went off.

Jutras said National Grid was notified to shut off power to the house, which is unlivable at this time.

“We have water damage on the lower floors. We have extensive fire damage on a portion of the third and throughout the walls,” he said.

A total of seven adults and one child were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.