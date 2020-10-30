Providence hopes to cast ‘star sapling’ as city’s Christmas tree this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The first flake of snow has yet to fall this season, but the City of Providence is already preparing to deck the halls this holiday season.

The city is embarking on its annual search for a tree to adorn the steps of Providence City Hall throughout the holiday season. They need an approximately 35-foot to 45-foot tall spruce or fir tree.

In addition, the city is also looking for two 15-foot to 20-foot trees for holiday displays at the Roger Williams Park Botanical Center and the BankNewport City Center.

The city said the winning trees will be cut down and hauled away free of charge.

If you think your “star sapling” has what it takes, send a photograph and description of the the tree to Lizzie Araujo, Deputy Director of Department of Art, Culture and Tourism at laraujo@providenceri.gov.