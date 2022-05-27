PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence City Council and city Archives unveiled a monument Friday honoring a local fallen soldier.

The monument, located at Eagle Square park, honors Private 1st Class U.S. Army Infantry soldier Carlo Lafazia.

The 20-year-old Providence native enlisted in the U.S. Army’s 16th Infantry Regiment in 1917 but was killed in France during World War I. His remains were never found.

He was called an “emblem of Italian loyalty to the Stars and Stripes,” and in 1933, the Providence Board of Aldermen honored him by naming Memorial Square after him.

The original monument was vandalized and a new stone was produced.

“When this monument went missing and later vandalized, it became a priority for me to create a new memorial for Private Lafazia and his Providence descendants, the O’Connor family,” said Councilor David Salvatore.

“Like all our fallen heroes, Private Lafazia’s service to our country and his ultimate sacrifice should be honored, respected, and remembered forever in our neighborhood and state,” he continued.

Lafazia’s nephew Jeremiah O’Connor says the square and this new memorial are like his final resting place.

“He got short-changed. His remains were never found, obviously some kind of heavy strike. And never got all the honors that were associated with that particular situation,” he said.

O’Connor said he hopes this brings awareness to his uncle’s sacrifice for the country, especially this Memorial Day weekend.