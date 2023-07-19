PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives are searching for the man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy in the capital city over the weekend.

Samuel Medina (Courtesy: Providence Police Department)

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Samuel Medina in connection with the murder of Darnell Whitford.

Lapatin said Whitford was walking near the intersection of Dexter and Waldo streets with a friend Friday night when a vehicle pulled up beside them.

Medina and at least three others then got out of the vehicle and began arguing with Whitford, according to Lapatin.

Lapatin said the argument abruptly ended when Medina reportedly shot Whitford in the stomach at close range. Medina and the others then hopped back into the vehicle and sped off.

NEW: Samuel Medina, 24, is wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Darnell Whitford.



Whitford was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Lapatin stopped short of identifying the other suspects, but said Medina should be considered armed and dangerous. He said Medina is known to frequent both Providence and Warwick.

Anyone who knows of Medina’s whereabouts, or has information that could help forward the investigation, is urged to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.

This was the capital city’s 8th homicide of the year.