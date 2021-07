Good morning. It's Independence Day Take 2. For those who have the day off , it will still be cooler than normal for early July, but it will be a comfortable day for parade viewing, BBQ hosting and fireworks watching. While the majority of the area stays dry, an isolated shower is still possible.

We're starting off with mostly cloudy skies, but the clouds will break for intervals of sun today, with highs in the mid 70s inland and low 70s along the coast. Light east winds will turn south at 5-10 mph. All in all it will be quite comfortable for today's Bristol 4th of July Parade.