A home on View Street in Providence was damaged following a small fire Sunday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Joe Paiva tells 12 News the flames started in a dumpster outside the house around 12:30 and then spread up the side of the building.

Paiva says they are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but said it looks like the owners were doing renovations to the house.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.