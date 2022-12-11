PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The holiday market at Farm Fresh in Providence is still running and this weekend over 75 local vendors were selling their work.

“Great variety, it’s run really well. Customers are great, vendors are great. It’s kind of like a little family,” said local business owner, Cathy Clough.

There is only one more weekend of sales to go before Christmas, and vendors say this time is crucial for small businesses.

“It’s a great way for us to end the year on a high note and looking forward to the spring,” said local business owner, William Foley.

The flea market runs through December 18th.