PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence held its Columbus Day Parade on Sunday morning.

The parade is part of the city’s 31st Annual Columbus Day Festival on Federal Hill.

The event, held from Dean to Sutton Streets, features more than 80 food, art, and retail vendors around the area, along with games and rides.

The festivities go until midnight tonight, then again tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.