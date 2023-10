PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re in the Providence area Monday morning, city officials will be conducting a full-scale active threat exercise.

The city’s Emergency Management Agency, along with police officers and firefighters, will be in the area around the Carl G. Lauro School on Kenyon Street from 8 a.m. to Noon.

There will be a large police and fire presence but officials say there is no real threat to the public.

There will also be signage in the area.