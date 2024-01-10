PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The victim of a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run on North Main Street has died.

The family of Edwin English confirmed to 12 News that he passed away on Tuesday. His brother described English as a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was experiencing homelessness at the time of the crash.

Providence police have been searching for a “possible suspect vehicle.” The hit-and-run happened around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Commander, that likely has front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic bureau at (401) 523-2930.

English’s death marks the third deadly hit-and-run incident to happen on North Main Street within the past 12 months.

Last February, 38-year-old Zacory Richardson died after he was struck by a driver who drove off. The suspect, a 34-year-old Lincoln woman, turned herself in two days later.

In October, 85-year-old Vanda Makovetskiy was hit at the intersection of North Main Street and Pleasant Streets. She later died at the hospital and the suspect, a 27-year-old Providence woman, was arrested.