PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza and other city leaders said they are making great strides towards making streets safer, more vibrant and easier to navigate.

Accompanied by members of the Providence City Council, Providence Streets Coalition and the city’s Planning Department, Elorza shared progress on the Providence “Great Streets” initiative.

The plan called for 70 miles of improvements, including an “urban trail” network of pathways to make it safer for people to go through the city on a bike, skateboard, or scooter, by separating paths from cars.

“The City continues to make huge strides in making our streets safe, healthy, and vibrant,” he said. “With improvements to ‘La Broa’ and other streets like it, we are starting to see the bigger picture, how all of the puzzle pieces fit together to create a true network of trails and greenways where community members and visitors can navigate safely using non-car modes of transportation.”

After four years of community conversations, construction will begin on Broad Street in early June. According to the city’s planning and development office, Broad Street has a high rate of speeding vehicles, and the most traffic crashes between cars and bikes in all of Providence.

In 2020, 363 crashes were reported on Broad Street alone.

To improve safety in the area, new curb ramps will be installed at all the crosswalks on Broad Street, making them accessible for all walkers or those using a wheelchair or stroller. Additionally, the road will be milled, repaved and restriped with a new traffic pattern.

“I am elated to see discussions we started years ago are coming to fruition,” Providence City Council President Pro Tempore Pedro Espinal said. “These investments, particularly the redesigns on Broad Street, will make our neighborhoods more accessible for families and residents of all ages, with a true focus on improving public safety.”

Providence is set to begin community engagement events for additional segments of the network on the East Side of Providence. The first public meeting is set for June 8 to hear feedback about potential neighborhood greenways on several streets in the area.

More than 33 lane miles have been completed or improved citywide. For additional information, residents can visit the city’s website.