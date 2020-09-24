CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Providence high school seniors to return to school early

Providence

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence public school system is bringing high school seniors back to the classroom two weeks earlier than originally planned, in part to help them with the college application process.

District officials say seniors, who have been learning remotely, will now return to the classroom starting next Tuesday, rather than Oct. 13 as originally planned.

To accommodate the early return of seniors, the district is delaying the return of sophomore students until Oct. 13.

Each high school grade has been split into two groups, with one attending in person while the other group attends virtually, each for half the day.

