PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Law enforcement officials are warning both drivers and pedestrians to always be careful on the road.

A spokesperson for the city of Providence told 12 News there were 124 reports last year of collisions between a vehicle and a pedestrian where the driver left the scene. Three of those hit-and-runs were deadly, while a fourth fatal hit-and-run occurred involved a bicyclist.

Mayor Brett Smiley said his administration is working to make improvements.

“North Main Street, in particular, has had a really bad record this year,” Smiley said Thursday. “It has been particularly unsafe for pedestrians. It’s a four-lane, divided highway effectively and people just drive way too fast.”

The mayor is asking drivers to slow down and be cautious.

“Particularly in low-visibility situations, whether that means that it’s raining or late at night,” Smiley explained. “Just because you can see the road in front of you doesn’t mean you can see someone that’s in a crosswalk, or that they can see you.”

The Providence Street Coalition said it’s “morally bankrupt” to leave a victim lying in the road after a crash.

“The number of drivers leaving the scene of violent incidents involving pedestrians and cyclists is alarmingly high,” lead organizer Liza Burkin said. “The research over 13 years of police reports shows that almost 30% of documented crashes were hit-and-runs.”

By comparison, Woonsocket police said the city has had five hit-and-runs involving pedestrians this year, with only one being fatal. They told 12 News both drivers and pedestrians need to pay attention in busy areas.

“Cross at crosswalks. If there’s no crosswalks, cross at an intersection. If there’s no intersections at night, look for a well-lit area to cross the street,” Captain John Picard said.

Police also want to emphasize that leaving the scene of an accident is a crime, and those involved have an obligation to stop, help anyone involved and report it to police.