Rooftop at Providence G temporarily shut down after stabbing incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Board of Licensees has temporarily shut down the Rooftop at the Providence G after a stabbing in the area early Sunday morning.

Providence GPub remains open for business. Fire officials say a man was stabbed around 2 a.m. near the building.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated.

The Rooftop will be shut down until a full show/cause hearing can be held. That meeting will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

Right now, the incident is still under investigation.