Providence gift shop raises $25K for RI’s COVID-19 Response Fund

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Two catchphrases and 6,000 shirts later, a popular Providence gift shop has raised more than $25,000 for the Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Frog & Toad began printing and selling T-shirts last month that feature Gov. Gina Raimondo’s go-to phrases regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

“Knock it off, this is serious business,” Raimondo said during one of her daily briefings back in March. She has been urging Rhode Islanders to follow her social distancing mandates.

Both “knock it off” and “shut it down,” another one of Raimondo’s phrases, quickly inspired Frog & Toad owner Asher Schofield.

“She feels right now just like my Italian grandmother – if I had an Italian Grandmother,” Schofield said.

Schofield took Raimondo’s words and had them printed on T-shirts. Frog & Toad is selling the shirts for $22 apiece online, with 20% of the proceeds are being donated to the Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“To be candid, we got a very thin margin on this product, and that’s totally fine, it’s been a lot bigger than making any money off of it,” Schofield said.

Schofield said he’s loved seeing Rhode Islanders sporting the T-shirts.

“That’s kind of the piece that’s been a success of this project, things are so heavy and dark right now, having this silly shirt that makes people chuckle or smile, and think of the governor, it’s brought a lot of people some happiness,” Schofield said.

With the high demand for the T-shirts, Schofield decided to ask other local businesses for a hand in the production and delivery of the shirts. Frog & Toad has teamed up with Parched and Bad Taste to print the shirts. The shop has also recruited Dash Delivery to distribute them.

“Even though it’s a dark and scary time, there’s something energizing about coming together and helping each other out,” Schofield said.

The local businesses are thrilled to help with the production and delivery of the shirts.

“It’s awesome that this T-shirt blossomed into such a hit, which has been able to help a lot of the small local businesses involved in the project stay afloat during this crisis,” Bradley DiFoggio, co-owner of Parched, said. “It really helped us during a time when we would have otherwise really been struggling.”

Andy Singleton, the owner of Dash Delivery, said the community has really been very supportive of the project. He said the experience has also given him some of great memories, including his favorite social distance delivery yet.

“I’d say the best one yet was when I did a delivery to the State House for one of our corporate law firms and the person that came out to meet me was wearing one [a shirt] and I told her I delivered it her house,” Singleton said.

Schofield said there’s a fourth local business he is in the process of partnering up with, and he will release more details about the collaboration soon.

Until then, he’s asking others to shop local.

“It’s unnerving to me to imagine the landscape of our city streets is going to look like after this is all over and I think it’s important that everyone remembers that this is the time of time for those businesses that we really value,” Schofield said.

Want to pre-order a shirt? Click here »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines