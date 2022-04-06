PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence gentlemen’s club will remain open after a man was shot outside the building over the weekend.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, an SUV pulled up to a group of people outside Wonderland on Allens Avenue when a person got out of the vehicle and opened fire.

Providence police said the victim was hit several times and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Following the incident, the Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency meeting and ordered the club temporarily closed. That order expired Tuesday morning, allowing Wonderland to reopen that night.

At a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, the boarded decided not to strip Wonderland of its license, saying the police department’s investigation found there’s no threat to the public.

“The solicitor for the city basically gave us a breakdown of that and indicated because there is no public safety threat, they are allowed to reopen,” BOL Chairman Dylan Conley said. “We rely on the police department to determine threats to public safety. If they don’t believe there is any issue, we trust them implicitly.”

Conley doesn’t believe there have been previous incidents at the club, but said it’s important to take a closer look.

12 News reached out to Wonderland, but they declined to comment on the matter.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been announced so far.