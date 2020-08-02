Providence Flea Market re-opens

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Flea Market re-opened on Sunday for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis forced them to close.

The market, located on South Water Street, is smaller than in the past and will have less vendors to accommodate social distancing.

They also are requiring masks for vendors, staff and customers. Customers are asked to self-screen before they enter.

The vendors will also be further apart from each other and parts will be roped off to encourage people to only walk one-way.

Hand sanitizes will be provided and vendors will also follow specific sanitizing procedures.

The Providence Flea Market will be open every Sunday in August from 10 am. to 2 p.m.

