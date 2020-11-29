Providence Flea kicks off its Holiday Markets

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Small Business Saturday may be over, but the Providence Flea is encouraging you to continue to shop small this holiday season.

The event kicked off its Holiday Markets on Sunday — inviting the public to safely shop dozens of artisans, makers, vintage vendors and food trucks.

The event is held indoors at the newly opened Farm Fresh Market Hall on Sims Avenue in Providence.

Shoppers are pre-screened at the door, hand sanitizer is available at each entrance — and capacity is tracked to maintain safety restrictions, according to organizers.

Fifty-six vendors were selling at Sunday’s event, which continues throughout the holiday season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour