Providence Flea kicks off its Holiday Markets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Small Business Saturday may be over, but the Providence Flea is encouraging you to continue to shop small this holiday season.

The event kicked off its Holiday Markets on Sunday — inviting the public to safely shop dozens of artisans, makers, vintage vendors and food trucks.

The event is held indoors at the newly opened Farm Fresh Market Hall on Sims Avenue in Providence.

Shoppers are pre-screened at the door, hand sanitizer is available at each entrance — and capacity is tracked to maintain safety restrictions, according to organizers.

Fifty-six vendors were selling at Sunday’s event, which continues throughout the holiday season.