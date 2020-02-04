Providence Firefighters Union raise concerns over department’s aging vehicle fleet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The President of the Providence Firefighters Union raised concerns over the condition of the department’s vehicle fleet on Monday.

In the letter addressed to Ward 8 City Councilman James Taylor, IAFF Local 799 President Derek Silva says the fleet’s condition “continues to deteriorate.”

“Recently we have had fire apparatus catch fire, lose the use of their brakes, their structural components snap and break, and numerous other issues related to their age and excessive use,” Silva said.

Taylor served the Providence Fire Department from 1988 to 2016. During his time, he worked as a firefighter and an EMT for Ladder Company 5 and Engine Company 10; he was also the Chief’s Aid of the 3rd Battalion. In 1999, he became the Dispatcher Lieutenant and then the Dispatcher Captain in 2002.

The firefighters took to social media to say that one-third of Providence fire engines are 20 years old, and three-quarters of Providence fire ladder trucks are 20 years old.

pic.twitter.com/fI9y00XHB5 — Providence Fire Fighters IAFF local 799 (@ProvFirefighter) February 3, 2020

pic.twitter.com/vSxVCaI8wI — Providence Fire Fighters IAFF local 799 (@ProvFirefighter) February 3, 2020

Silva added the ideas and suggestions that the “men and women of the department have to offer to the city” so a plan can be developed:

Utilizing a portion of the revenue created through emergency medical services

Utilizing a portion of the revenue created through fire prevention

Bolstering revenue streams created through hazardous materials response

Entering into a lease-to-own program with fire apparatus manufacturer

In a statement, Mayor Jorge Elorza’s Press Secretary, Patricia Socarras, says, in part, “Our fleet is managed by certified mechanics who ensure the essential components of our fleet are functioning at their highest capability. We have continued to replace apparatus’ in the past few years and plan on making additional investments through this year’s city’s master lease and the upcoming budgeting season.”

Some purchases were discussed at the recent Board of Contract and Supply meeting on Monday.

Socarras added that the fleet is currently safe and capable of responding to fire and medical calls but understands “the need to ensure high-quality services are provided to our residents.”