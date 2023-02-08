PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Providence quickly knocked down a fire on a boat in the Washington Park section of the city Wednesday and prevented the flames from moving to a nearby home.

Acting Deputy Assistant Chief Craig Grantham said crews were called to Alabama Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. and arrived to find the 23-foot boat in flames.

The boat was parked in the side yard of a home.

Grantham said the boat was made of fiberglass which caused a significant amount of smoke to billow into the sky.

“It wasn’t a really large boat, but when they burn, they usually burn pretty well and there was a lot of thick, black smoke,” he said.

Luckily, no one was injured and the fire was mostly confined to the boat. Grantham said the flames damaged a very small part of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.