Providence firefighters respond to apartment fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on Bisell Street in Providence Saturday night.

Eyewitness News captured video of the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney said firefighters arrived to find fire inside an apartment bedroom.

“The sprinklers had activated, it was a mattress fire in the bedroom. One adult male, approximately mid-sixties was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for evaluation,” Mahoney said.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the sprinklers. The deputy chief said the first and second floor of the building sustained moderate water damage, and two apartments would remain empty for the night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.