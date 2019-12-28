Providence firefighters offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to keep Providence roadways free of impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve, city firefighters are offering free rides home to those celebrating at bars and restaurants.

Rides to private residences within the city will be available from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, courtesy of Providence Fire Fighters IAFF Local 799.

The union urged people to be patient when requesting a ride since only a limited number of off-duty firefighters will be available.

This is the sixth year the union is offering free rides through its “Safe Night” program.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to our community by offering a free and safe ride,” Union President Derek Silva said. “We launched Safe Night six years ago in an effort to cut down on the number of potential drunk driving accidents by offering free rides from Providence bars and restaurants to residents who may not be able to make it home safely on their own.”

To request a safe ride on New Year’s Eve, call (401) 272-7999.