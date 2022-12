PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you live in Providence you can once again get a free ride home on New Year’s Eve.

In an effort to prevent impaired driving, the Providence Fire Department will bring city residents home from 10 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday.

It’s part of the department’s “Safe Rides” program and will be offered from anywhere in the city.

If you need a ride, all you have to do is call (833) PVD-RIDE.