PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Batallion Chief says one firefighter was injured after he fell through the roof while fighting an attic fire.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. at 410 Benefit Street. Nobody was home at the time and the building was reportedly under construction.

Two firefighters were seen on the roof of the building working to handle the smoke. One firefighter suffered a minor shoulder injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation