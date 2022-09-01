PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence firefighter was honored Thursday for rescuing a man from his burning home earlier this summer.

The Providence City Council awarded firefighter Stanley Carmichael the Municipal Medal of Bravery for his heroic actions.

Carmichael was one of several firefighters who rushed to a home on Rhode Street back in July. When he got there, Carmichael saw a man standing on the second-floor balcony surrounded by heavy flames and smoke.

Without hesitation, Carmichael grabbed a ladder and made his way up to the balcony.

The rescue was caught on camera by a neighbor. In the video, Carmichael was seen helping the man down the ladder and away from the heat of the flames.

Providence City Council President John Igliozzi said the Municipal Medal of Bravery has been awarded seven times in the city’s history and was created to honor any city officer, firefighter, first responder or employee “for extraordinary acts of bravery or valor.”

Igliozzi said Carmichael’s actions that night “exemplify heroism.”

“We praise him for this incredible act of bravery that will not soon be forgotten,” he said.

Councilman Michael Correia praised Carmichael not only for his heroism, but also for “humbly thanking” his fellow firefighters for their assistance throughout the ordeal.

“This bravery, integrity and humility is a shining representation of the work the men and women of the Providence Fire Department do every day to keep our city safe,” Correia said. “Carmichael not only saved the life of the victim he pulled from the burning building, he also saved the family, friends and community who would have suffered a great tragedy.”