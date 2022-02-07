Providence fire victim’s dad says she suffered significant burns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The father of a woman who was pulled from a burning home over the weekend tells 12 News he’s thankful his daughter is alive, though she has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

Firefighters rushed to the Louisa Street home Sunday afternoon, where they found flames and smoke shooting from the building.

Drumins Errera tells 12 News they pulled his unconscious daughter, 28-year-old Rosa Martinez, from the second floor of the home.

“All he thought about was his daughter,” Errera’s translator said. “That’s all he thought about, he didn’t want her to die in there.”

Martinez was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she is being treated for burns on 25% of her body, according to Errera.

Errera said he can’t look at pictures of his daughter right now, adding that it’s too difficult.

“He can’t see it because she isn’t doing well,” the translator said, adding that Errera is asking everyone to pray for his daughter.

Terry Cable, one of Martinez’s neighbors, ran into the burning building to make sure everyone had escaped safely.

“I searched the first floor quick,” Cable recalled. “Nobody was down there, I was hollering and nobody answered.

“I went upstairs and the smoke was so bad I couldn’t make it past the top step,” he continued. “So I retreated out because they were yelling for me to get out.”

Cable said he didn’t realize someone was up on the second floor until the firefighters came out with Martinez.

“I hope she’s alright, but I doubt it,” he said. “I couldn’t breathe up there for two seconds, and she was up there for minutes.”

The building has been deemed a total loss, and cause of the fire remains under investigation.