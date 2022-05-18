PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The president of Providence Fire Fighters IAFF Local 799 is stepping down from the role after being promoted within the city’s fire department.

Derek Silva told 12 News he’s resigning, effective immediately, since he was named assistant chief, which is a non-union position.

Silva released a statement saying he’s satisfied with the foundation he laid for union members, including his work on a five-year collective bargaining agreement, a new fleet of fire apparatus, increased funding for pensions and union cash reserves.

“This foundation provides solid footing for our Union to prepare for what challenges lay ahead,” Silva said.

Silva joined the fire department in 2007 and was named union president in 2018 in an uncontested nomination. He succeeded Paul Doughty, who stepped down from the post after 14 years.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work that we’ve accomplished,” Silva added. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have a front row seat to the challenges that our brothers and sisters have overcome.”