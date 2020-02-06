Providence fire truck loses 2 wheels while returning from call

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the Providence Fire Department’s ladder trucks lost two of its wheels while out on the road late Thursday morning.

The incident took place near the intersection of East Franklin and Point Streets as Ladder 2 was returning from a call in the area of Route 6, according to Derek Silva, president of the city’s firefighters union.

Silva told Eyewitness News it appeared the bolts that held the wheels on had “snapped,” adding that the truck is about 13 years old.

Officials on scene said Ladder 2 operates out of the Messer Street station but provided no further details. The truck was being repaired on scene.

The incident comes just days after the union raised concerns over the condition of the department’s fleet of vehicles, launching a social media campaign to get the word out.

