PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating what caused a four-car crash involving a Providence Fire Department ladder truck Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Elmwood Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

A 12 News crew on scene saw two cars with significant front-end damage. The third car and the ladder truck both appeared to only sustain minor damage in the crash.

A four car MVA involving a PFD ladder truck has caused slight traffic issues, on Elmwood Ave.



Police just arrived on scene to begin their investigation. Firefighters on the involved ladder truck tell me there were no injuries this evening.@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/K9zFCpkTwD — Merrill Sampson (@_MerrillSampson) December 16, 2020

Firefighters who were on board the ladder truck tell 12 News no one was injured.