House fire in Providence displaces 19 on New Year’s Eve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is assisting three families after a house fire in Providence broke out on Friday.

The fire occurred on Ayrault Street and displaced a total of 19 people. Nine of those residents were children.

The Red Cross provided the families with a recovery envelope containing helpful information about recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup, important contacts, dealing with damaged items, and more.

Comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes. deodorant, shaving supplies, and other items a resident might need after a fire were given to each f the families.

The families impacted will connect with a Red Cross caseworker to work on a long-term recovery plan.