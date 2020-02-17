Providence fire displaces 16 residents

Breaking News
Police searching for missing Cranston woman, 87
Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Sixteen Providence residents were displaced after a fire broke out inside their Edgemere Avenue home.

Battalion Chief David Boch tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out on the third floor of the residence Monday afternoon.

Boch said everyone who was home at the time escaped and no one was injured.

Despite the fire being contained to the third floor, Boch said all 16 residents have been displaced due to water damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting all three families that live there, which includes 12 adults and four children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

