PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence welcomed a new class of firefighters on Wednesday.

The Providence Fire Department held its 53rd training academy graduation ceremony at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

The ceremony marked the completion of their training. The new firefighters took an oath before celebrating with their families.

This comes after the department announced it canceled an upcoming six-month training academy back in April.

Providence Fire Chief Derek Silva said the department is well staffed with roughly 360 firefighters.